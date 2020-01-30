Kokkinakis reveals Djokovic’s weakness Federer can exploit in semi-final clash at Australian Open 2020

Young Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis has identified a weakness of world number two Novak Djokovic which Swiss star Roger Federer can exploit in their semi-final clash at the Australian Open 2020. Both players will compete in the last-four encounter at the first Grand Slam of the year on Thursday in Melbourne which will be their 50th meeting in all competitions.

Kokkinakis—who has defeated Federer In the second round of the 2018 Miami Open—believes that the 38-year-old will start the contest as an underdog but there is one area which he can exploit in order to get the better of the defending champion in the contest.

“You never want to count anyone out, let alone Fed, but I don’t like the chances,” wrote Kokkinakis for Fox Sports. “He’ll look to come in and shorten the points – which he can do well – and come in a lot, but that’s the thing with Novak. There’s not really a side to come in on. Novak will make a lot of returns and try to keep Federer on the back foot. The weaknesses for Novak are so minimal. Sometimes the second serve. Sometimes he can lose it on the short forehand. And he’s not a bad volleyer, but not as good as Fed.”

He added: “So maybe that’s what Fed attacks – drag Novak in with the short slices especially to the backhand side and get Novak to come in off a slice himself and almost bait him, but that’s the thing with Novak on a hard court, he controls the points so well, those chances won’t come often.”