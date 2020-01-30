On Wednesday, World No.1 Rafael Nadal suffered a shock exit from the Australian Open 2020, after getting defeated by Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

Thiem beat Nadal 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 to reach his first-ever semi-final across all Grand Slams, in the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, the Spanish legend himself revealed as to what caused him to lose the all-important match on Wednesday.

‘He is younger & quicker” – Nadal praises Thiem after defeat

“Conditions have been a little bit heavy and when the ball was new, it was better for me,” Nadal said, before adding:

“Honestly, I had two breaks with new balls and then I felt more comfortable with the new ball and then the ball became so heavy.”

He also went on to praise Thiem for producing amazing shots from these heavy balls.

“He [Thiem] is younger, he is very quick. With this heavy ball, it’s difficult to produce sometimes winners and he has a lot of power to produce these amazing shots from very difficult positions,” he explained.

Highlights – Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem

“I don’t give up one moment during the match. I gave myself an opportunity until the last moment, so I’m happy for that because my level of concentration and tennis was better I think.”

“My tennis was not bad at all – it was difficult to play against him. I’m happy. [I could have had] a little bit more determination in some moments, true,” the 33-year-old concluded.

Quotes via Essentially Sports.