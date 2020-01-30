Three-time Australian Open winner reveals key factor likely to help Federer in Djokovic clash

Former world number one Mats Wilander believes hot weather conditions in Melbourne will go in the favour of the Swiss tennis star Roger Federer in the semi-final clash against defending champion Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2020. Both players will compete in the last-four encounter at the first Grand Slam of the year on Thursday when the city’s temperature is likely to rise as high as 37 degree Celsius.

Wilander, while talking at Eurosport as cited by Express, suggested that warmer conditions in Melbourne will help the 20-time Grand Slam winner in achieving success against Djokovic.

“That is probably the worst situation [for Djokovic], or probably the best situation for Roger to have a chance against Novak,” said Wilander. “And if he had hung in there then it will have been Rafa [Nadal]’s best chance to win the tournament. I don’t think it is going to last until Sunday but it is good for Roger in the semis. He likes it when it is hot and the ball spins. With Novak he doesn’t really mind that much because he has a spinny side on the forehand and he has got a non-spinny side on the backhand.”

Federer has been at the receiving end against the 32-year-old in the recent past during the mega-events as he last defeated him in a Grand Slam back in 2012.