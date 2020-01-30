On Tuesday, World No.2 and reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in straight sets to set up a semi-final clash against Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, the 20-time Grand Slam winner overcame a tough challenge from Tennys Sandgren, as he became the first semi-finalist of the tournament following a 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win against the US star.

Crowds flock to watch Djokovic & Federer on the practice courts

The Federer-Djokovic semi-final will be held on Thursday, and ahead of the match, Djokovic has revealed that he has ‘several issues’ to tackle at the earliest.

It has already been understood that the Serbian star Djokovic had to go off the court at a crucial point in the third set of the Australian Open quarter-final against Milos Raonic, because he had an issue with his contact lenses.

“I can’t see” is what the 16-time Grand Slam winner told the umpire when asking for a medical timeout, as the scoresheet read 4-4.

Novak Djokovic’s unbeatable Final streak – Australian Open Moments

Express reports that he then left the Rod Laver Arena to replace his contact lenses, but before doing so, he apparently mouthed the word “stomach” to his box.

And when asked if he had other issues he admitted: “I had several different things.”

“I did say on the court that I did feel bad to go out from the court in 4-All. It was not a changeover.”

“I’m sorry if it seemed like I was doing that tactically. But it really was necessary for me to change lenses and just try to solve that issue that I had with eyes for those several games.”

Quotes via Express.