Federer reveals feelings after being fined $3,000 for swearing during quarterfinal win at Australian Open 2020

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has revealed his feelings after being slapped with a fine for swearing during his quarterfinals win over Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open 2020. The 38-year-old saved seven match points and booked his place in the last-four at the first Grand Slam of the year with a win over the American tennis star with the score of 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 and 6-3 in Melbourne on Tuesday.

During the match, the current world number three was penalised for swearing on the court after lineswoman reported the verbal obscenity to umpire Marijana Veljovic during the third set.

While talking to the media regarding the incident as cited by RT, Federer expressed surprise that the lineswoman could understand mixed language but suggested that the fine was not justified because his volume was not loud enough for everyone to hear it in the arena.

“Clearly she speaks mixed. Didn’t know that. Next time I got to check the (language skills of the) lines-people. Honestly, to be frustrated at one point… I think it’s normal. I found it a bit tough. It’s not like I’m known to throw around words and whatever. It’s not like the whole stadium heard it either.”

Federer will now face world number two Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at the Australian Open 2020 on Thursday.