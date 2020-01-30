On Wednesday, World No.1 Rafael Nadal suffered a shock exit from the Australian Open 2020, after getting defeated by Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

Thiem beat Nadal 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 to reach his first-ever semi-final across all Grand Slams, in the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, the Spanish legend also made headlines for some negative reasons, as he lashed out at the chair umpire during the match.

Highlights – Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem

After losing a gruelling opening set, he was quite angry with the chair umpire for slapping him with a time violation while serving at 3-4 after a lengthy point in the second set.

“It is really amazing after this point that you put the chrono straight. It is really amazing,” he fumed at umpire Aurelie Tourte.

“You don’t like good tennis. You don’t like good tennis.”

Watch the video below:

Nadal was further incensed in the fourth set when Tourte did not allow him to challenge a call because he had taken too long.

‘He is younger & quicker” – Nadal praises Thiem after defeat

“I am there (pointing to beyond the baseline) and I do not have time to get there to check it,” he said, to which Tourte simply replied: “no”.

Watch the video below:

While commentating for Channel 9, former World No.1 Jim Courier found the decision to be unfair on the 33-year-old.

“This is really going to irritate him [Nadal]. He is not having it,” Courier said, before adding:

“Surely he’s allowed to go look at the mark. That’s ridiculous. He walked straight there to go look at it.”

Quotes via Yahoo Sport Australia.