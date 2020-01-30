On Tuesday, World No.2 and reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in straight sets to set up a semi-final clash against Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, the 20-time Grand Slam winner overcame a tough challenge from Tennys Sandgren, as he became the first semi-finalist of the tournament following a 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win against the US star.

Crowds flock to watch Djokovic & Federer on the practice courts

The Federer-Djokovic semi-final will be held on Thursday, and ahead of the match, Djokovic has opened up on his long-standing rivalry with Federer.

“Obviously, I have tremendous respect for Roger [Federer] after everything he has achieved,” he said, before adding:

“He has been one of the all-time greats and of my two main rivals.”

“Matches against Roger and Rafa have made me a player I am today. I’m grateful to experience so many great clashes against them and I hope to get at least one match point against Roger.”

‘Federer an all-time great’ – Djokovic looks forward to semi-final

“It was quite amazing what Roger did on the court [against Sandgren] and it is not the first time that he produced that,” he explained, before concluding:

“And that’s why he is who he is. Let the better player win between him and me!”

At the same time, it has also been reported that the Swiss legend skipped his practice session which was scheduled for Wednesday.

It is Tennis World USA who claimed that he skipped his practice, while also expressing doubts on whether or not he will actually turn up for the matchup against the defending Australian Open champion.

