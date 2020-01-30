On Tuesday, World No.2 and reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in straight sets to set up a semi-final clash against Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, the 20-time Grand Slam winner overcame a tough challenge from Tennys Sandgren, as he became the first semi-finalist of the tournament following a 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win against the US star.

Crowds flock to watch Djokovic & Federer on the practice courts

And ahead of the important semi-final clash featuring Federer and Djokovic supposed to be held on Thursday, it has been reported that the Swiss legend skipped his practice session which was scheduled for Wednesday.

It is Tennis World USA who claims that he skipped his practice, while also expressing doubts on whether or not he will actually turn up for the matchup against Djokovic.

The 38-year-old, who received a medical time out for a groin issue in his Australian Open quarterfinal clash, saved seven match points before he beat Sandgren.

Highlights – Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer

After the match which lasted close to three hours, he also expressed hope that not playing on Wednesday would help him recover a bit and feel better while playing against Djokovic.

Federer also underlined that he would need to be at his best and fit in order to stand a chance against the record seven-time Australian Open champion, who is also defending his title from 2019 this time.