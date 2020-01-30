On Tuesday, World No.2 and reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in straight sets to set up a semi-final clash against Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, the 20-time Grand Slam winner overcame a tough challenge from Tennys Sandgren, as he became the first semi-finalist of the tournament following a 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win against the US star.

Crowds flock to watch Djokovic & Federer on the practice courts

The Federer-Djokovic semi-final will be held on Thursday, and ahead of the match, the odds of the Swiss legend winning against the Serbian superstar and vice versa, have been revealed.

According to CBS Sports, with the 38-year-old nursing a groin injury, Djokovic is installed as the -850 favourite (risk $850 to win $100), with Federer listed as a +600 underdog in the latest Djokovic vs. Federer odds.

The odds predictions have been done by SportsLine’s Sean Calvert, who boasts of an unrivalled skilled when it comes to betting in tennis. Calvert famously called Stanislas Wawrinka winning the Australian Open at 60-1 in 2014, and that became the most recent title won at the Melbourne-based Grand Slam tournament by anyone other than Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Federer.

‘Federer an all-time great’ – Djokovic looks forward to semi-final

Last year, Calvert also called Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many other stunning calls. He has also racked up seven straight profitable seasons by betting in tennis.

And now, he has locked in on the Australian Open 2020 men’s semi-final matchup featuring the current World No.3 and World No.2 and has revealed his best bets, which you can see by following this link.

Highlights – Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer

Calvert has taken into account that Djokovic has been one of the best performers of the ongoing tournament, dropping only one set all the way to the semi-final. Not only has he won in straight sets the last four matches, but he has only been pushed to the tiebreaker once during that span.

Furthermore, he claimed that tiebreaker easily as well, at 7-1 to finish off No. 32 Milos Raonic in the quarter-final.