Dominic Thiem reveals how he’ll watch Federer vs Djokovic Australian Open 2020 semi-final

Austria’s Dominic Thiem reached the semi-final of the Australian Open 2020 by getting the better of world no.1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final of the tournament. Thiem will now face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the Grand Slam.

If Thiem does make it to the final, he will face the winner of first SF between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. When quizzed about their encounter after the match, the 26-year-old revealed that he is looking forward to it but won’t be able to watch it live.

“It is just unreal what these guys are doing,” Thiem said.

“I think Sacha and me are in our first semi-finals and they’re in their 15th. Always when these two are playing it is going to be something special. I am going to watch it in front of the TV and unfortunately not live but I am looking forward to it.”

He also opened up on his SF encounter vs Zverev.

“I think it is the first time I am playing a Grand Slam semi-final where I am the older player,” Thiem added.

“I am happy he plays his first semi-final as he is a great friend of mine but we are both going to try our best. We know how it is to play against each other in a Grand Slam, I think we have played twice at the French Open.

“But it is going to be an amazing atmosphere here in this stadium and I look forward to coming back here.”