Australian Open 2020 Day 11: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its semifinal stage with some of the biggest names in the sport going up against each other to win the year’s first Grand Slam. Day 11 will see the first set of singles semi-finals of the tournament played out!

Here is the full schedule of the Day 11 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 11 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

From 11:00 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

I. Dodig (4)/F. Polasek (4) v M. Purcell/L. Saville

Not before 2 PM local time (11 AM SGT)

A. Barty (1) v S. Kenin (14)

Not before 3:30 PM local time (12.30 PM SGT)

S. Halep (4) v G. Muguruza

From 7.30 PM local time (4.30 PM SGT)

R. Federer (3) v N. Djokovic (2)

TBA v TBA (Legends)

Margaret Court Arena

From 11:00 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

R. Ram (11)/J. Salisbury (11) v A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin

B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) v N. Kichenok/R. Bopanna

L. Chan (6)/I. Dodig (6) v G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3)

D. Alcott/H. Davidson v A. Lapthorne/D. Wagner (Wheelchair Doubles Final

