Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its semi-final stage and probably the most high-profile of the matches will see two powerhouses of men’s tennis in Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic go head to head for a spot in the tournament’s final.

Crowds flock to watch Djokovic & Federer on the practice courts

The Swiss tennis star was involved in a marathon five-set quarter-final vs Tennys Sandgren. He ultimately won the encounter 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 and booked himself a spot in the semi-final of the Grand Slam.

Djokovic, on the other hand, was in cruise control and dismissed Milos Raonic’s challenge in straight sets. The Serbian is still the outright favourite to win the Australian Open and with Rafael Nadal now out, his chances have only increased.

Whether he manages to defeat Federer or the 20-time Grand Slam champions gets one back on his rival remains to be seen. Here’s everything you need to know about the blockbuster Federer vs Djokovic encounter.

Highlights – Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic

When to watch?

The Australian Open 2020 encounter between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will take place on January 30, 2020 and is scheduled to start at around 4.30 PM SGT. The Rod Laver Arena will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the Australian Open 2020 action.

Highlights – Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer