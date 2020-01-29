Twitter reacts as Dominic Thiem defeats Rafael Nadal to reach Australian Open 2020 semi-final

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem got the better of world no.1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2020 in what was a well-contested four-set affair in Melbourne. The 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 win booked Thiem a spot in the second semi-final of the men’s category against Alexander Zverev.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Thiem’s victory over Nadal, who will have to wait a little longer to equalise Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams.

THIEM TAKES OUT THE WORLD NO.1!@ThiemDomi reaches his first #AusOpen semi-final after defeating Rafael Nadal 7-6 7-6 4-6 7-6 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UySFPOuzy2 — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 29, 2020

Dominic Thiem is the GOAT. He’s just become the first player in history to win a baseline rally against Rafael Nadal despite falling on his arse in the middle of it. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 29, 2020

It felt like Thiem’s time. And it was. A quite staggering 4h10m of tennis to beat Nadal. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/DvWn7YcbRP — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 29, 2020

so we are getting a Thiem v Zverev in a grand slam semifinal, you guys. pic.twitter.com/9lTBuyds8o — Pedro Lavandoski (@plavandoski) January 29, 2020

Dominic Thiem knocks out Rafael Nadal. It may not have been at Roland Garros but the heir apparent has defeated the king in a grand slam event 👑 Bring on Thiem vs Zverev 😀#AusOpen — Matt (@Mattys123) January 29, 2020

Hugely impressive performance from a fast-improving Thiem. Won forehand to Nadal backhand duel comfortably (which he usually loses in biggest matches vs Rafa) sliced his way out of trouble instead of UE’s, & for most part showed great stability Nadal simply off his best today — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) January 29, 2020

There we go Thiem!!! Go win the whole thing now #AusOpen — Spose (@spizzyspose) January 29, 2020

Thiem struggles to close it out, but he does! #AusOpen — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 29, 2020

You may think tennis is an individual sport, but it took a Thiem to win this. #ausopen — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) January 29, 2020

For the first time in the history of the life, Rafael Nadal loses 3 tiebreakers in one match.#DEPORTES For the first time in the history of the life, Dominic Thiem makes a hardcourt major semifinal. You never know, folks. Never. — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) January 29, 2020

