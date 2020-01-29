Twitter reacts as Dominic Thiem defeats Rafael Nadal to reach Australian Open 2020 semi-final

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem got the better of world no.1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2020 in what was a well-contested four-set affair in Melbourne. The 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 win booked Thiem a spot in the second semi-final of the men’s category against Alexander Zverev.
‘Kyrgios has a talent to be one of the best in the world’ – Nadal
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Thiem’s victory over Nadal, who will have to wait a little longer to equalise Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams.
THIEM TAKES OUT THE WORLD NO.1!@ThiemDomi reaches his first #AusOpen semi-final after defeating Rafael Nadal 7-6 7-6 4-6 7-6 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UySFPOuzy2
— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 29, 2020
Dominic Thiem is the GOAT.
He’s just become the first player in history to win a baseline rally against Rafael Nadal despite falling on his arse in the middle of it.
— David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 29, 2020
It felt like Thiem’s time.
And it was.
A quite staggering 4h10m of tennis to beat Nadal. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/DvWn7YcbRP
— The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 29, 2020
so we are getting a Thiem v Zverev in a grand slam semifinal, you guys. pic.twitter.com/9lTBuyds8o
— Pedro Lavandoski (@plavandoski) January 29, 2020
Dominic Thiem knocks out Rafael Nadal.
It may not have been at Roland Garros but the heir apparent has defeated the king in a grand slam event 👑
Bring on Thiem vs Zverev 😀#AusOpen
— Matt (@Mattys123) January 29, 2020
Hugely impressive performance from a fast-improving Thiem. Won forehand to Nadal backhand duel comfortably (which he usually loses in biggest matches vs Rafa) sliced his way out of trouble instead of UE’s, & for most part showed great stability
Nadal simply off his best today
— Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) January 29, 2020
There we go Thiem!!! Go win the whole thing now #AusOpen
— Spose (@spizzyspose) January 29, 2020
Thiem struggles to close it out, but he does! #AusOpen
— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 29, 2020
You may think tennis is an individual sport, but it took a Thiem to win this. #ausopen
— Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) January 29, 2020
For the first time in the history of the life, Rafael Nadal loses 3 tiebreakers in one match.#DEPORTES
For the first time in the history of the life, Dominic Thiem makes a hardcourt major semifinal.
You never know, folks. Never.
— Matt Zemek (@mzemek) January 29, 2020