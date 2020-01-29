Australian Open |

Twitter reacts as Dominic Thiem defeats Rafael Nadal to reach Australian Open 2020 semi-final

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem got the better of world no.1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2020 in what was a well-contested four-set affair in Melbourne. The 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 win booked Thiem a spot in the second semi-final of the men’s category against Alexander Zverev.

‘Kyrgios has a talent to be one of the best in the world’ – Nadal

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Thiem’s victory over Nadal, who will have to wait a little longer to equalise Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams.

 

Highlights – Gael Monfils vs Dominic Thiem

Comments