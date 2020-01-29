Australian Open 2020 semifinals warmup: 5 interesting facts about Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer rivalry

Australian Open 2020 is coming to a glorious end where one of the most enthralling contests between world number three Roger Federer and defending champion Novak Djokovic will take place in the last-four stage in Melbourne on Thursday. The Swiss tennis star defeated America’s Tennys Sandgren in a thrilling last-eight encounter with the score of 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 and 6-3 whereas current world number two outclassed Canada’s Milos Raonic in straight sets with the score of 6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 to book his spot in the last-four.

Federer and Djokovic are two of the most successful players in the history of the Australian Open after having won six and seven titles respectively.

Thiem with a cute koala – as Australian Open stars pose with snakes, wallabies and more

Here, we are bringing you a list of five interesting facts about the rivalry of Federer and Djokovic which is once again likely to attract millions of viewers from all over the globe.

#5 Half-century of meetings

On Thursday, Federer and Djokovic will face each other for the 50th time during the course of the last 14 years. The first meeting between both players took place in the year 2006 during the Monte-Carlo Masters where the Swiss star came out on top with the score of 6–3, 2–6 and 6–3 in one hour and 49 minutes. Overall, Djokovic has a slight lead in the rivalry where he has won 26 times compared to the current world number three’s 23 victories.

#4 Most meetings in semifinals at Grand Slams

Federer and Djokovic also hold the record for the most number of meetings (10) in the last-four at the Grand Slam events in the Open Era. It will be the 11th occasion when the duo will go head-to-head in the last-four on Thursday at the Australian Open 2020.

Roger Federer’s maiden Australian Open triumph – Australian Open Moments

#3 Most semifinals appearances at Grand Slams

Federer will continue his legacy in the last-four of the mega-events on Thursday. The 38-year-old will take part in his 47th Grand Slam semi-final when he will face Djokovic in Melbourne during the ongoing Australian Open 2020. The Swiss tennis star is being followed by the current world number two who will be taking part in his 38th semi-final at a Grand Slam event.

#2 Record for most finals appearance at Australian Open

On Thursday, there will be a new record-holder for the most number of appearances in the final at the Australian Open. Currently, both Federer and Djokovic has achieved the feat for the most number of finals appearances at the first Grand Slam of the year—seven—and therefore, the winner tomorrow will take the lead in this regard. Other than them, Sweden’s Stefan Edberg, Britain’s Andy Murray and Spain’s Rafael Nadal are placed on the joint-third spot with five finals appearances in Melbourne.

#1 Djokovic’s superiority over Federer in Grand Slam events

Djokovic has managed to keep superiority over the Swiss tennis star during their meetings at the Grand Slam events. Until now, the current world number two has managed to win 10 out of the 16 meetings between both greats of the game. The 32-year-old has managed to win nine out of last 12 meetings in all competitions against Federer but was on the losing side in the most-recent meeting during the ATP Finals in November 2019. It is 2,764 days since Federer has last defeated Djokovic in a Grand Slam as he got the better of the Serbian tennis star during the semi-final at Wimbledon on July 6, 2012 with the score of 6-3 3-6 6-4 and 6-3. Since then, Djokovic has managed to win five times at a mega-event against the 38-year-old—2014 Wimbledon, 2015 Wimbledon, 2015 US Open, 2016 Australian Open and 2019 Wimbledon.