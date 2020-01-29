Alexander Zverev reveals reason behind past Grand Slam struggle after reaching Australian Open 2020 semi-final

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has opened up on his past Grand Slam struggles after finally reaching the semi-final of one at the Australian Open 2020. Zverev defeated Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka in the quarter-final of the year’s first Grand Slam 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The 22-year-old was asked about his past Grand Slam record and whether he was too impatient. Zverev accepted that he was indeed impatient and maybe paid ‘attention to it too much’.

“Yeah, I was very impatient,” he said.

“In a way, also was maybe paying attention to it too much, to the Grand Slams. You know what I mean? I was paying too much attention to them.

“Everything else, I was just playing better tennis at the other tournaments. At Madrid, Rome, other Masters, the World Tour Finals. The Grand Slams maybe meant too much for me.

“This year I actually came into the Australian Open with absolutely no expectations because I was playing horrible. At the ATP Cup I was playing bad, and the weeks before.

“As I said to all of you guys, it’s going to be a process beginning of the week with the first few matches. I hope I could just get through them and start playing them better as the tournament gets along.

“This is what happened. I hope I can still continue to play better in the semifinals and hopefully maybe in the final. The people that I’m going to play are not getting worse.”

Alexander Zverev – Australian Open 2020 Profile