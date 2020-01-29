Australian Open 2020 semifinals warmup: 5 greatest matches between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

World number three Roger Federer and defending champions Novak Djokovic are set to face off in the semifinals at the Australian Open 2020 in Melbourne on Thursday. The Swiss tennis star defeated America’s Tennys Sandgren in a thrilling last-eight encounter with the score of 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 and 6-3 whereas current world number two outclassed Canada’s Milos Raonic in straight sets with the score of 6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 to book his spot in the last-four.

The clash on Thursday will be the 50th meeting between the duo and the fans will be hoping to see another enthralling battle between two of the greats in the game.

Here we are bringing you a list of five of the very best matches between Djokovic and Federer which took place over the course of last 15 years.

US Open 2007 final

In the year 2007, Federer and Djokovic faced each other for the first time in a major Grand Slam final. The Swiss star was coming in the tournament after facing defeat against Djokovic who was just 20-year-old back then in the Canadian Open. However, Federer showed his class by winning the match and the title in two hours and 24 minutes in straight sets with the score 7–6(7–4), 7–6(7–2) and 6–4.

French Open 2011 semi-final

In 2011, Federer and Djokovic met on the clay court in the last-four at the French Open. The game turned out to be an epic encounter where the 20-time Grand Slam winner emerged victorious after three hours and 39 minutes on the court in four sets with the score of 7–6(7–5), 6–3, 3–6 and 7–6(7–5). However, Federer went on to lose the final against current world number one Rafael Nadal with the score of 7-5, 7-6, 5-7 and 6-1.

US Open 2011 semi-final

Later in 2011, Federer and Djokovic once again met in the last-four of a Grand Slam at the US Open. This time, it was the Serbian tennis star’s turn to take the revenge of a defeat at the French Open earlier in the year as he went on to secure a win in a breathtaking encounter in three hours and 51 minutes. The score of the match was 6–7(7–9), 4–6, 6–3, 6–2 and 7–5. The 32-year-old also went on to lift the title by beating Nadal in the final with the score of 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 and 6-1.

Wimbledon 2014 final

In 2014, Djokokvic finally got the better of Federer on his favourite grass court. The Serbian tennis star clinched the title by beating the Swiss maestro in an epic three hours and 56-minute long final in five sets with the score of 6–7(7–9), 6–4, 7–6(7–4), 5–7 and 6–4. It was Djokovic’s second Wimbledon title in his career.

Wimbledon 2019 final

In 2019, Federer and Djokovic played one of the best finals in the history of men’s tennis. Both players gave their all on the court for four hours and 57 minutes where the current world number two eventually came out on top with the score of 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6 and 13–12(7–3). It was also the longest final in the history of Wimbledon.