Former tennis star and coach Goran Ivanisevic seems to have figured why the ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have dominated the Australian Open 2020 so far.

In a recent interview, Ivanisevic – who now coaches Djokovic as well – explained as to how the Serbian, along with Federer and Nadal have been able to stay ahead of the rest in the ongoing tournament.

“Novak [Djokovic] is the guy who wants to improve every day,” he said, before adding:

“He’s not afraid of improvements. He’s not afraid to ask. He wants to be better.

“That’s why these three guys are still the best because they’re not afraid of change, they’re not afraid of learning, they’re not afraid to – look at Nadal changing his serve, now finally after six years he’s serving good. Roger changed the racket.

“Novak also wants to improve his serving much better, especially second serve. Now 185, 180, 190. He’s doing it constantly, not just one or two times. He believes in that.”

Djokovic and Federer will face off each other in the upcoming Australian Open semi-finals clash on Thursday, while Nadal is hopeful of joining them in the last-4 by beating Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open quarter-finals match scheduled for Wednesday.

Quotes via Express.