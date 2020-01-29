Alexander Zverev reveals wish for Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem clash at Australian Open 2020

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has revealed his wish for the quarter-final clash between world number one Rafael Nadal and Austria’s Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open 2020. Zverev cemented his spot in the last-four at the first Grand Slam of the year after beating Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka with the score of 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

While talking to the broadcaster after the match, the 22-year-old expressed his wish to see the match between Nadal and Thiem to carry on for as far as ‘six hours’ so that he can have a little edge over his potential last-four opponent.

“I will have a cold glass of coke sitting in my hotel,” said Zverev as quoted by the Express. “Hopefully, I will get to watch them play for six hours where they will get as tired as they can.”

Talking about his own performance in the game, Zverev expressed his delight by saying: “It feels awesome. I don’t know what to say. Stan came out firing and I was not quite used to his ball. His ball way much quicker than the previous matches. I needed a set to get used to it. Thank God it all turned out well.”

This is the first time when Zverev has managed to reach the semifinals stage of a Grand Slam in his careers.

Before the Australian Open 2020, the German tennis star’s best performance came in the French Open where he managed to register quarterfinals spot in 2018 and 2019.