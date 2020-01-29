Ahead of his upcoming Australian Open quarter-final clash against Dominic Thiem, World No.1 Rafael Nadal was stopped from entering his changing rooms by a security official who apparently failed to identify him!

As per the report published by Express, Rafael Nadal was stopped by the security guard because he did not have his official Australian Open accreditation.

One would assume that the Spanish legend is a familiar face to a majority of fans all over the world – but this particular steward was apparently not one among them.

Highlights – Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

Nadal was practising on an outside court ahead of his Australian Open quarter-final match against Dominic Thiem when the above incident happened.

After practising for about an hour in the sun, he was getting ready to head back inside to finalise his preparations. That is when the eagle-eyed security guard stopped him as he was not wearing his lanyard which is required in certain areas of Melbourne Park.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner attempted to explain where he needed to go as he pointed down the corridor.

And fortunately for the 33-year-old, another steward stepped in to allow him to continue on his way.

‘Kyrgios has a talent to be one of the best in the world’ – Nadal

A hilarious clip of the incident has been posted on social media and fans seem to love the tennis legend’s reaction.

“Did he point to a poster of himself on wall?” one fan asked, while another said: “Love Rafa’s attitude/reaction.”

And a third user tweeted: “Pure class.”