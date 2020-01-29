On Monday, Rafael Nadal overcame the challenge posed by Nick Kyrgios in the Australian Open round four, to set up a quarter-final clash against Dominic Thiem.
The Spanish legend defeated Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in a hotly-contested match held at the Rod Laver Arena, while Thiem beat 10th seed Gael Monfils in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the tournament’s last-eight for the first time in his career.
Highlights – Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios
Meanwhile, renowned tennis coach Jason Goodall has warned the reigning World No.1 about the trouble he could face from Thiem, ahead of the upcoming last-4 clash.
“If he [Thiem] has the ability to play as well as he did by winning Indian Wells last year and by playing so well against Nadal at the US Open, I think he can beat anybody,” he said while speaking in an interview with ESPN.
“He’s got a big first serve, good kicker of a second and a really powerful forehand and backhand.”
“If you allow him to dictate play, you’re going to be in trouble.”
“Nadal has to make sure he steps up the court, that he is able to dictate play and keep the rallies short on his serve and then it should be a real humdinger,” he added further, before concluding:
“He is undoubtedly the favourite, but Thiem I think is feared in the locker room.”
Quotes via Express.