“If he [Thiem] has the ability to play as well as he did by winning Indian Wells last year and by playing so well against Nadal at the US Open, I think he can beat anybody,” he said while speaking in an interview with ESPN.

“He’s got a big first serve, good kicker of a second and a really powerful forehand and backhand.”

“If you allow him to dictate play, you’re going to be in trouble.”

“Nadal has to make sure he steps up the court, that he is able to dictate play and keep the rallies short on his serve and then it should be a real humdinger,” he added further, before concluding:

“He is undoubtedly the favourite, but Thiem I think is feared in the locker room.”

Quotes via Express.