John Millman opens up about defeat against Roger Federer at Australian Open 2020

World number 47 John Millman has opened up about a hard-fought defeat against former world number one Roger Federer at the Australian Open 2020. The 30-year-old suffered a heartbreaking exit from the first Grand Slam of the year in the third-round a defeat in five sets against the Swiss tennis star in Melbourne on January 24, 2020.

Millman was just two points away from the famous victory in the fifth and final set after leading Federer with 8-4 in a super tiebreaker but the 20-time Grand Slam winner register made a grand comeback and won the match by claiming six consecutive points.

While talking to Fox Sports, Millman revealed that it is time for him to go through some self-reflection after a defeat against one of the greats of the game.

“There’s been a bit of self-reflection,” he said. “You always have a think about what you could have done better or little moments that could have gone your way. I would have loved nothing more than to beat someone like Roger at my home slam on centre court. But it wasn’t to be.”​

He added: ​“You might not want to talk about it too much, but out of respect for the game and the industry we’re in, need to be responsive and also to appreciate the fact they’ve been moved enough to say something to you. That’s pretty cool. Can look back and say it was a pretty bloody good match. High level of tennis, produced some entertainment for those who watched.”​