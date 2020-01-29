Former US Open winner reveals he enjoys being a mentor to Nick Kyrgios

Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt has revealed that he has a good working relationship with current world number 26 Nick Kyrgios. The 24-year-old received a lot of plaudits for his performances at the Australian Open 2020.

Kyrgios first defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov in an epic third-round clash in five sets with the score of 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 and 7-6 and two days later went out of the tournament after suffering a hard-fought defeat against 19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal with the score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 and 6-7.

Hewitt—who has played with Kyrgios before during the Davis Cup tie before and is now working with him as a coach—while talking to the Herald Sun as cited by Daily Mail, has revealed that he has a good working relationship with the fellow Australian despite him doing things differently.

“Nick and I have always had a really good relationship,” he said. “He didn’t play one Davis Cup tie. Last year he’s had some ups and downs. As a captain, you’ve got to make some stances. But Nick and I have always got along really well. The biggest thing is he’s always known I’ve had his back since he was an orange boy at a Davis Cup tie as a 15, 16-year-old. He does everything a little bit differently.”