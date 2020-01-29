Ahead of his upcoming Australian Open semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has been warned about his opponent by former World No.1 Mats Wilander.

The Serbian star is in imperious form at the moment, having dropped only one set so far in the ongoing tournament.

‘Federer an all-time great’ – Djokovic looks forward to semi-final

He defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in straight sets to set up a last-4 clash against Federer, who in turn had to overcome a tough challenge from Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday, as he became the first semi-finalist of the tournament following a 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win against the US star.

Meanwhile, Mats Wilander has asked Federer to find another gear compulsorily, to have any chance of making the final – but also added that it could be tough given the 38-year-old’s recent injury issues.

“He [Federer] said in the press conference that it’s a problem that he’s had, that he’s dealing with,” Wilander told Eurosport before adding:

“Obviously, he knows it’s not a problem that’s going to get worse by playing because I think he’s still looking to come back to Melbourne Park next year.”

“I’m sure we’re going to hear him say that at some point so I think that it’s not a problem.”

Crowds flock to watch Djokovic & Federer on the practice courts

“But he has to move better, he has to be more alert and quicker around the court to have a chance against Djokovic,” he explained further, before concluding:

“Obviously confidence is high in terms of winning but in terms of hitting the ball a little shaky at times today.”

Quotes via Express.