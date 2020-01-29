Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic results and form ahead of semi-final

We take a closer look at Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic ahead of their Australian Open semi-final.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will renew their rivalry with a 50th meeting when they do battle in the Australian Open semi-finals.

The all-time greats have been on contrasting runs in Melbourne, where seven-time champion Djokovic will enter their clash on Thursday as favourite.

But Federer cannot be written off in the semi-final encounter most were hoping for once the draw was made.

We take a closer look at the pair ahead of the showdown.

They own a combined 13 Australian Open crowns between them They will meet for the 50th time in the #AusOpen semifinals. Listen to @DjokerNole pay respect to his rivalry with @rogerfederer #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/xm8XZVX9yR — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Roger Federer – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Form and results

For the first time in his career, Federer has reached a grand slam semi-final without facing a top-40 player, but the Swiss 20-time grand slam champion has made hard work of his run. He was tested by John Millman and Tennys Sandgren, saving an incredible seven match points against the latter. Federer appeared to be battling injury during the clash against the American world number 100, but was later hopeful it was “just pain and problems” amid worries over his groin.

R1: bt Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2

R2: bt Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1

R3: bt Millman 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8)

R4: bt Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2

QF: bt Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3

Federer finds a way @rogerfederer saves seven match points to def. Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 and reach the #AusOpen semifinals for the 15th time.#AO2020pic.twitter.com/B3Biy3q1Ez — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Djokovic, meanwhile, has been relatively untroubled since a brief hiccup in the opening round against Jan-Lennard Struff. Having been particularly pleased with his serve, the Serbian star has dominated, dropping just one set. Djokovic has won 84 per cent of his first-serve points, which is behind only Ivo Karlovic and Thiago Monteiro – who played two and one matches at the tournament respectively.

R1: bt Struff 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 2-6 6-1

R2: bt Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2

R3: bt Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2

R4: bt Schwartzman [14] 6-3 6-4 6-4

QF: bt Raonic [32] 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-1)

Serbian sensation @DjokerNole def. Milos Raonic 6-4 6-3 7-6(1) to advance to his eighth #AusOpen semifinal, where he will meet Roger Federer for the 50th time. #AO2020pic.twitter.com/ElT6H9jDAE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Novak Djokovic – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Next up

Djokovic is the favourite in the 50th meeting between the all-time greats, his form and condition seemingly giving him the upper-hand against Federer. He holds a 26-23 record over the 38-year-old, but was beaten in straight sets when they met at the ATP Finals late last year. At grand slams, Djokovic holds a 10-6 record, while he has won three of their four Australian Open meetings. Djokovic is unstoppable when he gets to this stage in Melbourne – he has won the tournament every time he has reached the semi-finals.

Draw

Whoever secures a spot in the final will face Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev or Stan Wawrinka.

What they said

Federer: “I think conditions suit us well here. Start the year strong, probably something to do with court speed, feeling comfortable down here.”

Djokovic: “Roger is Roger. You know that he’s always going to play on such a high level, regardless of the surface. He loves to play these kinds of matches, big rivalries, semis, finals of grand slams.”