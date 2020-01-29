Despite getting hit by an injury, Roger Federer fought valiantly against Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020 – as he came back from one set down, to save seven match points and qualify for the tournament’s semi-final with a thrilling win.

The Swiss tennis legend, who has never retired in 1,511 previous tennis matches, appeared to be heading towards defeat after Sandgren captured the second and third sets. It got further worse for the former World No.1 as he suffered from a groin injury as well.

However, despite all the adversities he faced, he was still able to conjure up a great escape to turn the match around, the final score reading 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

One of the biggest turning points of the game was a rather bizarre incident which happened during the fourth set of the match – as Sandgren got hit by a sneak attack.

Leading two sets to one, the World No.100 was closing in on what would have been a massive upset against the third-seeded Federer, when a seemingly oblivious ball girl ran right into his outstretched right leg.

Watch the video of the incident right below:

This happened during the fourth set’s tie-break during a change of ends, when both players were tied 3-3. “Knee into my calf,” Sandgren said to the chair umpire while wincing in pain.

The crowd shouted and announcers also immediately took note of the collision.

“The ball kid got him,” former tennis star Sam Groth said, while former World No.1 Jim Courier added: “That’s unlucky, obviously inadvertent.”

Sandgren, whose left leg was already heavily taped, quickly composed himself after the run-in, but was unable to close out the set despite having seven match points.

Federer eventually won the tie-breaker and the fourth set, and later won the match by winning the fifth set as well.