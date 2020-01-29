On Tuesday, World No.2 and reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in straight sets to set up a semi-final clash against Roger Federer.

Federer overcame a tough challenge from Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday, as he became the first semi-finalist of the tournament following a 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win against the US star.

Highlights – Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer

However, both Federer and Djokovic have made headlines well before their highly-anticipated Australian Open game, by virtue of a noble gesture to a young fan present at the tournament.

On Tuesday morning, before their specific quarterfinal clashes, both stars signed the cast of a young girl who had a plaster on her left leg as the result of a minor accident.

Watch the videos shared below, to know more:

While signing the cast, Federer revealed that World No.1 Rafael Nadal had also signed the cast.

“I will sign next to Rafa (Rafael Nadal),” he can be heard saying on the video shared above.

Djokovic meanwhile, went a step further as he also drew a duck on the cast along with his signature.

Following his hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win over Sandgren, Federer described himself as “lucky”.

Federer admits he got ‘lucky’ after five-set thriller

“You’ve got to get lucky sometimes,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner said in his on-court interview.

“I was just hoping that maybe he wasn’t going to smash a winner, if he misses one or two (match points), who knows what’s going to happen? I think I got incredibly lucky today.”

“As the match went on, I started to feel better and just tried to play. I believe in miracles. There could be rain…Just let him finish me off in style, and he didn’t do that,” the 38-year-old added further, before concluding:

“I’m still standing here and obviously just very happy.”