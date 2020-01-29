On Monday, Rafael Nadal overcame the challenge posed by Nick Kyrgios in the Australian Open round four, to set up a quarter-final clash against Dominic Thiem.

Nadal defeated Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in a hotly-contested match held at the Rod Laver Arena, while Thiem beat 10th seed Gael Monfils in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the tournament’s last-eight for the first time in his career.

Highlights – Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

And on Tuesday, Nadal said that he will not be taking Thiem for granted ahead of their Australian Open clash as he insists that he will have to play his best tennis in order to beat the No.5 seeded Austria international.

“(I expect) a very tough match. He is playing well,” the reigning World No.1 told reporters about his upcoming match against Thiem.

“I saw him play today against Gael [Monfils] and he was playing a great high level of tennis. Our match is a match that is going to be a tough one but it will be interesting.”

“I am excited to play this quarterfinal against Dominic. I know I will have to be at my best to have chances,” Nadal added further, before concluding:

“I think I’m moving in the right direction, every day I’m playing a better.”

The Spanish legend currently holds a 9-4 head-to-head record against his 26-year-old opponent. He previously defeated him in the final of the 2019 French Open as well.

Quotes via Tennis World USA.