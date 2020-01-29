On Tuesday, World No.2 and reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in straight sets to set up a semi-final clash against Roger Federer.

And ahead of their upcoming match, Djokovic lavished praise on Federer, saying that the former World No.1 was “amazing” against Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-final.

Highlights – Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic

Federer overcame a tough challenge from Sandgren on Tuesday, as he became the first semi-finalist of the tournament following a 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win against the US star.

The 38-year-old saved as many as seven match points over the course of the game, to complete a comeback victory which was completely unexpected until halfway through the fourth set.

“What he did today was really amazing,” Djokovic said, while speaking about Federer.

“To come back and save seven match points at his age, I mean, he’s still playing such a great [level of] tennis and proving that he deserves to be up there.”

‘Federer an all-time great’ – Djokovic looks forward to semi-final

“He’s a great fighter. Obviously, I have lots of respect for him,” he added further.

The Serbian star has previously defeated the Swiss legend thrice in Australian Open semi-finals – in 2008, 2011 and 2016. Despite so, he has revealed that he is aware of the threat that his opponent possesses.

“I know that whenever we get a chance to play each other, we understand it takes a big effort and it’s required from us to come up with the best game in order to win against each other,” Djokovic explained.

Crowds flock to watch Djokovic & Federer on the practice courts

“At Wimbledon last year, he had two match points, he was one shot away from winning that match. It’s not like I’ve been dominating the matchups. I’ve had success against him, in Grand Slams in particular.”

“But Roger is Roger. You know that he’s always going to play on such a high level, regardless of the surface. He loves to play this kind of matches, big rivalries, semi-finals, finals of Grand Slams,” he concluded.

Quotes via ATPTour.com.