Australian Open 2020 Day 10: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its tenth day with some high profile matches scheduled for the day. Rafael Nadal would want to continue his march towards his 20th Grand Slam title as he faces Dominic Thiem in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Here is the full schedule of the Day 10 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 10 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

From 11:00 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

A. Kontaveit (28) v S. Halep (4)

Not before 12:30 PM local time (9.30 AM SGT)

G. Muguruza v A. Pavlyuchenkova (30)

Not before 2:30 PM local time (11.30 AM SGT)

S. Wawrinka (15) v A. Zverev (7)

From 7.30 PM local time (4.30 PM SGT)

R. Nadal (1) v D. Thiem (5)

I. Swiatek/L. Kubot v A. Sharma/J. Smith

Margaret Court Arena

From 11:00 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

H. Leconte/T. Woodbridge v W. Ferreira/G. Ivanisevic

Not before 12:30 PM local time (9.30 AM SGT)

B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v S. Zheng/J. Vliegen

S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v B. Krejcikova (4)/K. Siniakova (4)

H. Chan (7)/L. Chan (7) v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)

