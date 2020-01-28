Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its quarter-final stage. The last eight encounters have been scheduled for the ninth and tenth days of the year’s first Grand Slam and will see the biggest of names in the sport go up against each other.

Highlights – Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal continues his journey towards a 20th Grand Slam title as he readies himself to face Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2020. The Spaniard came through after an intense fourth-round clash with local favourite Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal’s 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 victory over Kyrgios was probably the most high-quality encounter of the tournament and the Australian battled until the last point. However, the 33-year-old was too good for Kyrgios.

World no.5 Thiem, on the other hand, defeated Gael Monfils in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. Here are all the details of Nadal’s Australian Open 2020 quarter-final clash against Dominic Thiem.

When to watch?

The Australian Open 2020 encounter between Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem will take place on January 29, 2020 and is scheduled to start at around 4.30 PM SGT. The Rod Laver Arena will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the Australian Open 2020 action.

Tennis world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant