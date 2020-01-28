Australian Open 2020 Day 9: Top 5 performers of the day

The Australian Open 2020 singles quarter-finals commenced earlier today and we saw some of the best tennis in the tournament so far. The headliners of the day were the victories of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who will now face off in the semi-final of the year’s first Grand Slam.

Here are the top five performers of the day.

Tennys Sandgren

Highlights – Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer

The American tennis star put up a great performance against one of the all-time greats in the sport. He had as many as seven match points but he failed to convert any of those as Federer moved on to the semi-finals.

After going down in the first set, Sandgren did well to make a swift comeback and win the next two sets. However, the fourth set tie-breaker was the turning point, which the Swiss great won and didn’t look back to win the match 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin

Highlights – Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur

Another one of the American tennis stars left in the tournament, Sofia Kenin booked herself a spot in the semi-final of the Grand Slam. She was up against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and didn’t give her any chance to get a stronghold on the match.

Kenin ultimately won the encounter in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, and will now face world number one Ashleigh Barty in the semi-final.

Roger Federer

Federer admits he got ‘lucky’ after five-set thriller

The Swiss tennis great turned things up when it mattered the most as he saved seven match points to come out victorious from his quarter-final encounter against America’s Tenny Sandgren.

Federer started by winning the first set, but lost his composure in the next two. He made a stunning comeback in the fourth-set tiebreaker and then closed down the fifth set easily to book a spot in the SFs of the tournament.

Ashleigh Barty

Highlights – Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova

The world number 1 and local favourite Ashleigh Barty took another step towards the second Grand Slam of her career to add on the French Open she won in 2019. She was up against world no.7 Petra Kvitova and though the start was difficult, she went into cruise control in the second set.

Barty won the match 7-6, 6-2 and will now face Sofia Kenin in the semi-final of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic

Highlights – Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic

The defending champion was on song against Canada’s Milos Raonic in his quarter-final encounter earlier today. Raonic hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament before this match but Djokovic was way too good for him to maintain the record.

The Serbian won the match in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 and will now face Roger Federer in a blockbuster semi-final.

Tennis world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant