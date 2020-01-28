World number two Novak Djokovic has broken down in tears while paying homage to NBA star Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old lost his life along with his daughter and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Serena Williams’ Final obstacle to glory – Australian Open Moments

Djokovic secured a spot in the last-four at the first Grand Slam of the year after beating Canada’s Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals in straight sets with the score of 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6 in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The Serbia international came to the court wearing a jacket with ‘KB 8, 24’ written on in memory of the basketball star.

Following the match, Djokovic broke down in tears while paying tribute to Bryant, who according to him was his ‘mentor’ and ‘friend’.

Novak Djokovic commends Australian Open organisers

“I don’t know what we could say but it [the news of Bryant’s death] just caught us by surprise,” said Djokovic. “He was one of the greatest athletes of all time. He inspired myself and many other people all around the world. I had the fortune to have a personal relationship with him over the last 10 years. When I needed some advice and some support, he was there for me as my mentor and my friend. It is just heartbreaking to see and hear what has just happened to him and his daughter.”

Djokovic will now face world number three Swiss tennis star Roger Federer in the last-four clash in Melbourne on Thursday.