Novak Djokovic opens up on facing Roger Federer in Australian Open 2020 semi-final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic stormed into the semi-final of the Australian Open 2020 by getting the better of Canada’s Milos Raonic in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. The Serbian will now face Roger Federer in the SF of the tournament.

Serbian sensation 🇷🇸@DjokerNole def. Milos Raonic 6-4 6-3 7-6(1) to advance to his eighth #AusOpen semifinal, where he will meet Roger Federer for the 50th time. #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/ElT6H9jDAE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

When asked about his semi-final encounter against Federer after the win over Raonic, Djokovic stated that the Swiss is one of the all-time greats before adding that he is one of his two biggest rivals.

“Obviously tremendous respect for Roger and everything he’s achieved in this sport. He’s one of the all-time greats & definitely one of my two biggest rivals. I’ve said this many times: the match-ups against Roger and Rafa have made me the player I am today.

“I hope I get to at least one match point in a few days [v Federer]. It was quite amazing what he has done on the court today [saving 7 MPs v Sandgren] and it’s not the first time that he’s done that in his career. That’s why he is who he is. Let the better player win,” Djokovic said.

