Australian Open 2020: Federer explains why he took medical timeout during quarterfinals triumph against Sandgren

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has explained why he ended up taking medical timeout during the quarterfinals at the Australian Open 2020. The world number three miraculously came back despite looking half-fit to secure a berth in the last-four by beating America’s Tennys Sandgren in the five-set thriller with the score of 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 and 6-3 in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Following the win, the 38-year-old revealed that he asked for the trainer’s help because of his groin problem even though he believes it is a sign of weakness.

“I started to feel my groin and then my leg started to tighten up,” said Federer. “I don’t like calling the trainer during the match as it is a sign of weakness and stuff but my groin was stiff and I thought I needed some more treatment. However, I felt better as the match goes on.”

Talking about the match in detail, Federer was of the opinion that he is very ‘lucky’ to survive in the competition after the 20-time Grand Slam winner managed to save seven match points.

“I am very lucky to be here,” he said. “I was just hoping that maybe he does not smash the winner on that points and he didn’t. So I am incredibly lucky here. I think he played a great game but I am just incredibly lucky today. I believe in miracle so I thought may be there can be rain or other stuff when I was not feeling well, but things do turn around. I am standing here and I am very very happy.