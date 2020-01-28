Despite getting hit by an injury, Roger Federer fought valiantly against Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020 – as he came back from one set down, to save seven match points and qualify for the tournament’s semi-final with a thrilling win.

The Swiss tennis legend, who has never retired in 1,511 previous tennis matches, appeared to be heading towards defeat after Sandgren captured the second and third sets. It got further worse for the former World No.1 as he suffered from a groin injury as well.

However, despite all the adversities he faced, he was still able to conjure up a great escape to turn the match around, the final score reading 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Roger Federer – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Needless to say, Federer’s win has left fans on a state of ecstasy as most of them took to social media to express their feelings. Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter, shared right below:

"I think I got incredibly lucky." Luck or not, here's how @rogerfederer assessed his performance to advance to the #AO2020 semifinals.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MK8UDBxT9o — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

HE DID IT AGAIN — gerrie.pieters (@GerriePieters36) January 28, 2020

What a fight back from @rogerfederer !😍😍 Incredible! — Kamal Yadav (@yadav__kamal) January 28, 2020

What a match 👏👏👏 — Ahmad Nazuaf (@fauzan_agus) January 28, 2020

King is back — Jameel Haider (@JameelH30647652) January 28, 2020

Victory from the jaws of defeat — Manish Belani (@belanish11) January 28, 2020

Simply incredible! He is ageless! — Mohamed Iqbal (@MI70977) January 28, 2020

I saw it and still don’t believe it how Federer pulled this off is absolutely incredible saving 7 #MatchPoints on his way to a truly #EPIC 5 Set #Classic Win #GOAT🐐 — James Lawlor (@jlaw2335) January 28, 2020

Mentality monster🔥💪 what a player! — Farhiya Ali Omar (@farhiya_ali99) January 28, 2020

He saved 7 match points (!!!) and still credits it to luck. What a humble man — Christine (@tinandtennis) January 28, 2020

This was NOT luck Roger ! Pure class ! Great tennis skills ! Even greater mental strength ! Well done ! 👏👏👏 *match stats pic.twitter.com/PbkujFzDgF — Lolita (@LoliLondon) January 28, 2020

No one has more class,style and humility.. 👐👐👐 — Arshid Amin Alibhai (@Arshidalibhai) January 28, 2020

What a champion! — Deborah Nicholls (@DeborahNicholl8) January 28, 2020

38 years old, injured, played 5 sets, saved 7 match points. What a luck! — 𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗡𝗶𝗻𝗶 (@TheClownOfNini) January 28, 2020

Maybe lucky, but he deserves it. — Andy Chen (@AndyXChen) January 28, 2020

He's already given us 2 vintage Roger matches & 2 "finals" at this major, what more can we ask for 💓?

Grit, determination and through it all, still a relaxed Roger.

Love him & don't care what happens next 😍 — Lida Tsamperi (@LidaTsamperi) January 28, 2020

how did Federer win that 🙌😭 — joe (@joepacinella10) January 28, 2020

@rogerfederer that was amazing!! i love that you kept playing and hanging in there!! such a tense and exciting match to watch and so inspiring!! good luck in the next match ❤️👏👍 @australianopen — Thuan Nguyen⁷ (@Thuaners) January 28, 2020

Highlights – Marton Fucsovics vs Roger Federer

Speaking after the match, the 20-time Grand Slam winner said: “Got to get lucky sometimes I tell you that.”

“Those seven match points, you’re not in control. I was just hoping he [Sandgren] was not going to smash the winner, and if he missed one or two, who knows what he is thinking about.”

“I got very lucky. As the match went on I started to feel better again and the pressure eased off,” he added further, before concluding:

“I don’t deserve this one but I’m standing here and I’m very very happy.”

Quotes via Sky Sports.