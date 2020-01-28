Australian Open |

Twitter on fire as injury-hit Roger Federer saves 7 match points to qualify for Australian Open 2020 semi-final

Despite getting hit by an injury, Roger Federer fought valiantly against Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020 – as he came back from one set down, to save seven match points and qualify for the tournament’s semi-final with a thrilling win.

The Swiss tennis legend, who has never retired in 1,511 previous tennis matches, appeared to be heading towards defeat after Sandgren captured the second and third sets. It got further worse for the former World No.1 as he suffered from a groin injury as well.

However, despite all the adversities he faced, he was still able to conjure up a great escape to turn the match around, the final score reading 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Roger Federer – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Needless to say, Federer’s win has left fans on a state of ecstasy as most of them took to social media to express their feelings. Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter, shared right below:

Speaking after the match, the 20-time Grand Slam winner said: “Got to get lucky sometimes I tell you that.”

“Those seven match points, you’re not in control. I was just hoping he [Sandgren] was not going to smash the winner, and if he missed one or two, who knows what he is thinking about.”

“I got very lucky. As the match went on I started to feel better again and the pressure eased off,” he added further, before concluding:

“I don’t deserve this one but I’m standing here and I’m very very happy.”

Quotes via Sky Sports.

