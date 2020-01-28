Tennis legend names the star who can end ‘Big Three’ domination at Australian Open 2020

With the Australian Open going on, former World No.1 John McEnroe has claimed that Russian youngster Daniil Medvedev should be the tennis star to watch out for in the near future, adding that he could potentially end the domination of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

While speaking on Eurosport’s Tennis Legends vodcast, McEnroe suggested that Medvedev is the only one who is “strong enough” to not be mentally tested by the prospect of facing the big three on the biggest stages of tennis, the Grand Slams.

“We don’t want it to be the case that these new guys don’t win anything until the likes of Nadal, Djokovic and Federer all stop,” he said, before adding:

“It’s crazy. You want to see [Dominic] Thiem beat Nadal on clay, you want to see [Stefanos] Tsitsipas go and win a major – right now he just looks totally overwhelmed mentally.”

“Medvedev is the one for me, he’s the guy that mentally gets it.”

“He found another gear against Nadal [at the US Open last year] – he didn’t win it, it would have been awesome had he have done as it would have shown his approach had paid off, but he’s right there,” he explained further, before concluding:

“I don’t see any of the other guys that close at all – we need more of that mentality.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Federer came back from one set down against Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarter-final, saving 7 match points en-route to a thrilling 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win.

The win also helped him become the first semi-finalist of the tournament going on at Melbourne.

