Australian Open star sends strong warning to ‘Big Three’ after recovering from injury

Ahead of the Australian Open quarter-final, Swiss tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka has claimed that he feels like he is back to his “top-level” – a declaration that is sure to come off as a strong warning to the ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Wawrinka has three Grand Slam titles to his name so far, and he played extremely well to dismiss fourth-seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Federer reveals how he had to ‘figure out’ Fucsovics in the heat of battle

“I think the last time I played so well was before the surgery,” the 34-year-old said after his 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory over Medvedev.

“I feel since the off-season my level is really high. Physically, I’m moving better than last year. So I’m improving.”

Over the past couple of years, Wawrinka underwent two different knee surgeries and since then, he had not been his regular self. But over the course of time, he was able to return to the court and rise up the rankings once again.

‘Kyrgios has a talent to be one of the best in the world’ – Nadal

“I have been practising really hard,” he explained the secret behind his success in the ongoing Australian Open.

“I’ve been feeling great on the court, on the practice court, good sessions, putting in a lot of work physically and tennis-wise.”

“The week before I came here, I was really feeling at the top level.”

Highlights – Diego Schwartzman vs Novak Djokovic

“I know I’m in the right place. Winning or losing, that’s not what shows if you’re feeling good mentally,” he added further, before concluding:

“Then when you know what you want, you have to put the work on it. That’s what I’m doing. Hopefully, I can keep doing it the full year.”

Quotes via Tennis Head.