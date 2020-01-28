Former Australian Open champion Marat Safin has revealed that he will soon be apologising to Roger Federer for seemingly “killing” his confidence at the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Federer warmed up for his match with John Millman by playing against Safin – and a couple of hours later, he performed way below his usual standards, hitting as many as 82 unforced errors as he was pushed to the brink of defeat by Millman.

A couple of days later, the Swiss legend dropped the first set to Marton Fucsovics, although he hit back to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

“It was a tough start, I thought Marton played clean,” Federer has said after his match against Fucsovics.

“I guess it was the rest of the Millman match, that guy gave me a beatdown from the baseline, so maybe it took my confidence away a little bit and I think it just took some time,” he added further.

News of Federer admitting to have lost his confidence made its way to Safin, who himself won the Australian Open trophy once, in the year 2005.

And while speaking to the Japanese TV station Wowow, he said that he was feeling guilty about damaging the 38-year-old’s confidence.

“I was worried at the end of the day because I didn’t warm up much,” he said, before adding:

“Apparently I killed his confidence at the practice and he almost lost against Millman and I felt a little bit guilty.”

“But I’m going to say sorry to him and do a better next time.”

On Tuesday, the 20-time Grand Slam winner came back from one set down against Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarter-final, saving 7 match points en-route to a thrilling 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win.

The win also helped him become the first semi-finalist of the tournament going on at Melbourne.

Quotes via Express.