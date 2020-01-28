On Monday, Australian star Nick Kyrgios was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7 by Rafael Nadal in the round-of-16 at the ongoing Australian Open 2020.



Despite winning the second and forcing tie-breakers in both the third and fourth tests, Kyrgios lost to Nadal in what was not only a game of tennis, but also a battle of the minds.

Highlights – Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

The Aussie star, also very well known for his frequent moments of madness between tennis matches, broke yet another racket of his during the game against Nadal – and now, it has been understood that he will have to pay a fine of $3,000 for his indiscipline.

The World No.26 had been well behaved by his own standards until the third set tie-breaker, when frustration got the better of him and he threw his racket to the ground. The force with which the racket fell caused its head to bend towards the handle, making it unusable.

British umpire James Keothavong then gave Kyrgios a code violation for the incident, as the 24-year-old attempted to kindly pass the broken equipment to a member of the crowd.

‘Kyrgios has a talent to be one of the best in the world’ – Nadal

Take a look at the pictures shared below, to see what happened:

Nick Kyrgios of Australia throws his racquet into the crowd after smashing it during his Men’s Singles fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain on day eight of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2020, in Melbourne, Australia (Images via GETTY).

Later, while speaking to the reporters, Kyrgios was graceful in defeat as he hailed Nadal, thereby bringing their feud to an end as well.

‘Kobe Bryant tragedy motivated me’ says Kyrgios after losing to Nadal

“I just couldn’t get a ball past him,” he said, before adding:

“I was trying to serve and volley, trying to drop-shot.”

“Eventually I would have to win the point three times to win a point.”

“That’s just the champion he is, the player he is. He makes you play the extra ball. I thought he played well, considering how slow it was.”

Quotes via Express.