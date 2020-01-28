Two-time Australian Open winner reveals reason for ‘Big Three’ continues dominance over ‘Next Gen’ stars

Former world number one Boris Becker has cricised the younger generation of stars for once again failing at the big stage. Only world number seven Alexander Zverev is an exception in the last-eight at the Australian Open 2020 year who is amongst the highly-rated ‘Next Gen’ stars still present in the mega-event.

The quarterfinals at the first Grand Slam of the year will feature world number one Rafael Nadal (age 33), world number two Novak Djokovic (age 32), world number three Roger Federer (age 38) and Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka (age 34).

Becker, while talking to the Eurosport as cited by Express, criticised the young players for lack of mental toughness which according to him is the primary reason for the continued dominance of the Big Three.

“I think the whole picture knowing what it takes to win a major is not there with the younger players,” he said. “They think it’s about tennis; it’s not about tennis, it’s about attitude and putting it out there on the line. You want to see the young players beat the top three when they are still playing well. You don’t want to see Federer at 45 years old still winning against someone half his age!”

He added: “I think we should, in context, be a little more critical of them to wake them up. Everyone is catering to them and sugarcoating them – they are not winning any majors! That’s not good!”

