On Monday, Australian star Nick Kyrgios was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7 by Rafael Nadal in the round-of-16 at the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Following his win, Nadal lavished praise on his opponent for his efforts in Melbourne.

‘Kyrgios has a talent to be one of the best in the world’ – Nadal

“I saw him playing during the whole tournament almost every match, and he has been great, with a very positive attitude,” the Spanish legend said, before adding:

“Personally, I like to watch him play when he’s doing that way.”

“I think everybody likes to watch Nick play when he’s able to play like this. His talent is to be one of the best [players] of the world, without a doubt, with good chances to fight for every tournament.”

The reigning World No.1 further dropped some advice for Kyrgios, revealing where he was ahead of the Aussie star in terms of performance.

“When we were playing rallies, I felt more or less in control of the point,” he said, before adding:

“I think I played well from the baseline, changing directions, changing rhythms, playing aggressively with my forehand and backhand.”

“When he [Kyrgios] wants to play tennis, when he’s focussed on what he’s doing, I think he’s a very important player for our sport because he has a big talent.”

“He’s one of these players that can be very, very interesting for the crowd,” Nadal concluded.

The Spaniard’s advice, if followed by Kyrgios, it could really result in him winning matches against the biggest stars of the sport, thereby improving his rankings as well.

