On Monday, Australian star Nick Kyrgios was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7 by Rafael Nadal in the round-of-16 at the ongoing Australian Open 2020. By losing the match despite winning a set and taking two sets to tie-breakers, Kyrgios inadvertently proved that Roger Federer’s assessment of him was spot on.

Federer, who is a former World No.1 and 20-time Grand Slam winner, has always thought highly of Kyrgios and he had made an interesting prediction on the Australian ahead of the Australian Open.

“Nick [Kyrgios] doesn’t need to improve a whole lot in his game, he knows he can beat everybody,” Federer had said, before adding:

“He’s got the forehand, the backhand, the serve and volleys and all that stuff.

“With Nick, we know it’s elsewhere – it’s his mind. How much can he do, does he want to do?”

And against Nadal on Monday, the 24-year-old showed that he can battle the best players in the world if his mind was in the right place – just as the Swiss maestro said.

Meanwhile, Nadal himself lavished praise on his opponent following his win against him in the Australian Open round-of-16.

“I saw him playing during the whole tournament almost every match, and he has been great, with a very positive attitude,” the Spanish legend said, before adding:

“Personally, I like to watch him play when he’s doing that way.”

“I think everybody likes to watch Nick play when he’s able to play like this. His talent is to be one of the best [players] of the world, without a doubt, with good chances to fight for every tournament.”

Quotes via Express.