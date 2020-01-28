Australian Open |

Australian Open officials slammed for ‘double standards’ while honouring Margaret Court

On Monday night, Margaret Court the all-time record-holder for Grand Slam titles and one of only five players to win all four majors in the same year, received a replica Australian Open women’s trophy in a brief ceremony at the Rod Laver Arena.

77-year-old Court was honoured for her lifetime contribution to the sport – but was still not allowed to speak at the venue following Tennis Australia’s verdict, having consistently stated their opposition to her views on homosexuality and same-sex marriage among other issues.

Instead of her speaking live, a pre-recorded video message from the 24-time Grand Slam winner and former World No.1 was beamed on the interest of the fans who were present inside the Rod Laver Arena.

“With me, what you see is what you get,” she said during the video tribute that was played at the centre court, next door to Melbourne Park’s 7,500-seat Margaret Court Arena.

Meanwhile, the decision to not allow Court a platform to speak – perhaps in light of her controversial views – did not sit well with many viewers as most of them pointed to the importance of free speech.

Meanwhile, another former World No.1 stars Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have criticised Court’s “homophobic” views, insisting she had lost the right to command respect from fans because her religious ideals were “actually hurting people”.

“There’s only one thing longer than the list of Margaret Court’s list of achievements: it’s her list of offensive and homophobic statements,” McEnroe recently said in a video for Eurosport, while Navratilova said: “It’s just unfortunate because I think what Margaret Court doesn’t realise is how many people she hurts with her rhetoric.”

“She can believe whatever she wants but she’s actually hurting people, and that’s not okay,” she added further.

