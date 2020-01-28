Australian Open officials slammed for ‘double standards’ while honouring Margaret Court

On Monday night, Margaret Court the all-time record-holder for Grand Slam titles and one of only five players to win all four majors in the same year, received a replica Australian Open women’s trophy in a brief ceremony at the Rod Laver Arena.

77-year-old Court was honoured for her lifetime contribution to the sport – but was still not allowed to speak at the venue following Tennis Australia’s verdict, having consistently stated their opposition to her views on homosexuality and same-sex marriage among other issues.

Instead of her speaking live, a pre-recorded video message from the 24-time Grand Slam winner and former World No.1 was beamed on the interest of the fans who were present inside the Rod Laver Arena.

“With me, what you see is what you get,” she said during the video tribute that was played at the centre court, next door to Melbourne Park’s 7,500-seat Margaret Court Arena.

Meanwhile, the decision to not allow Court a platform to speak – perhaps in light of her controversial views – did not sit well with many viewers as most of them pointed to the importance of free speech.

Tennis great Margaret Court has been DENIED a chance to speak at a ceremony commemorating her 1970 Grand Slam win because of her controversial views. Is this fair? #9Today pic.twitter.com/n5tnlv3xNI — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 27, 2020

Hell yes. If she spoke she would alienate a large portion of Tennis Australia’s patrons. Her controversial views are discriminatory and TA promotes inclusion at its core. Good on you TA! — KTT (@KTT72) January 27, 2020

If Margaret Court has the right to say what she wants, why shouldn’t organisers have the right to deny her the opportunity to speak. It’s called cause and effect. — Adam Herdel (@Adsy01) January 27, 2020

Let her speak… — Konrad Jurewicz (@LFC_Redskins) January 27, 2020

Not right but that’s was obviously the deal they did – so carry on! — Peter Taliangis (@PeterTaliangis) January 27, 2020

Yes. She has said more than enough already. — Carzie (@Carzie5) January 27, 2020

Margaret Court made her comments as a preacher in her church, not in a sporting arena. I’m sure if she had been allowed to speak it would have been about her tennis careerBut it is ok for McEnroe to voice his rude opinion and views about her. Double standards @AustralianOpen — LKS🇦🇺 (@nevrtearusapart) January 27, 2020

Why commemorate her win if she’s not allowed to talk? Where is your freedom of speech now. If she doesn’t believe in homosexuality, as with most of the country, then isn’t she allowed to have her own opinion. I think it’s about time that someone has the balls to out against it. — michael (@gomergay) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, another former World No.1 stars Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have criticised Court’s “homophobic” views, insisting she had lost the right to command respect from fans because her religious ideals were “actually hurting people”.

“There’s only one thing longer than the list of Margaret Court’s list of achievements: it’s her list of offensive and homophobic statements,” McEnroe recently said in a video for Eurosport, while Navratilova said: “It’s just unfortunate because I think what Margaret Court doesn’t realise is how many people she hurts with her rhetoric.”

“She can believe whatever she wants but she’s actually hurting people, and that’s not okay,” she added further.

