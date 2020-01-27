Australian Open 2020 Day 9: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its ninth day with some high profile matches scheduled for the day. The tournament will now see the quarter-final matches start and every point counts more than ever.

Here is the full schedule of the Day 9 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 9 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

From 11:00 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

S. Kenin (14) v O. Jabeur

Not before 12:30 PM local time (9.30 AM SGT)

A. Barty (1) v P. Kvitova (7)

Not before 2:30 PM local time (11.30 AM SGT)

T. Sandgren v R. Federer (3)

From 7 PM local time (4 PM SGT)

M. Raonic (32) v N. Djokovic (2)

M. Purcell/L. Saville v S. Gonzalez/K. Skupski

Margaret Court Arena

From 11:00 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

M. Bahrami/F. Santoro v P. Cash/M. Woodforde (Legends)

Not before 12:30 PM local time (9.30 AM SGT)

B. Krejcikova (4)/K. Siniakova (4) v G. Dabrowski (6)/J. Ostapenko (6)

M. Arevalo/J. O’Mara v I. Dodig (4)/F. Polasek (4)

Not before 4 PM local time (1 PM SGT)

B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) v A. Anisimova/N. Kyrgios

