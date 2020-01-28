Australian Open 2020 Day 8: Top 5 performers of the day

The Australian Open 2020 is now entering its latter stage with the quarter-final line up for both the men’s and women’s singles categories now finalised. The final day of the fourth-round action saw some of the best tennis at the tournament so far and here are five best performers of the day.

#5 Garbine Muguruza

The 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was too hot to handle for the Netherland’s world no.9 Kiki Bertens. The Spaniard finished the match in a little over one hour in straight sets – 6-3, 6-3.

The 26-year-old will now face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarter-final of the competition.

#4 Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios breaks down in tears as he wears Kobe Bryant jersey for clash with Nadal

The local favourite, Nick Kyrgios produced probably the best performance of the Grand Slam but Rafael Nadal stood like a rock between him and the quarter-final. The Australian tennis star tried his best but the Spaniard ultimately won the encounter 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Kyrgios bows out of the tournament with his head held high.

#3 Rafael Nadal

Highlights – Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

The world number one is slowly getting back to his best, along with Novak Djokovic, which sets us up brilliantly for the latter half of the Australian Open 2020. Nadal started strongly against Kyrgios before the Australian roared back to win the second set.

Both the third and fourth sets went to tie-breakers but the 33-year-old kept his composure to win both of them and qualify for the quarter-final of the competition.

#2 Stanislas Wawrinka

Wawrinka ousts Medvedev in five set thriller to reach quarterfinals

The Swiss tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka played yet another five-setter, this time in the fourth round of the competition. He was up against world no.4 Daniil Medvedev and started strongly by winning the first set.

However, Medvedev made a quick recovery to close the next two sets and take a lead in the encounter. Wawrinka then kept his cool in the fourth set tie-breaker before blasting off in the final set to win the encounter 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.

#1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

The 30th seed from Russia, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova made a stunning comeback to get the better of Angelique Kerber in the fourth round of the competition. Pavlyuchenkova went down in the first-set tie-breaker but managed to close down the second set, which went right down to the wire as well.

The third set was straightforward as the Russian won it easily to qualify for the quarter-final of the competition with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 victory.