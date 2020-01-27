Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its quarter-final stage. The last eight encounters have been scheduled for the ninth and tenth days of the year’s first Grand Slam and will see the biggest of names in the sport go up against each other.

Highlights – Diego Schwartzman vs Novak Djokovic

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is the outright favourite to add yet another Australian Open title to his name. And the way he has grown into the Grand Slam is enough proof of the fact that the Serb is currently in a league of his own.

He registered a resounding 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round of the tournament. Raonic, on the other hand, defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to confirm a QF showdown vs Djokovic.

Here are all the details of Djokovic’s Australian Open 2020 quarter-final clash against Milos Raonic.

When to watch?

The Australian Open 2020 encounter between Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic will take place on January 28, 2020 and is scheduled to start at around 11.30 AM SGT. The Rod Laver Arena will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the Australian Open 2020 action.