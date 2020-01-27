Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its quarter-final stage. The last eight encounters have been scheduled for the ninth and tenth days of the year’s first Grand Slam and will see the biggest of names in the sport go up against each other.

Highlights – Marton Fucsovics vs Roger Federer

Roger Federer is set to face the United States of America’s Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-final of the Australian Open. The Swiss tennis great seemed to be getting back to his best during his fourth-round win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

After dropping the first set, the 38-year-old made a fine comeback to coast into the last eight of the tournament. If Federer does beat Sandgren in the QFs, he will face the winner of the encounter between defending champion Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic.

Here are all the details of Federer’s Australian Open 2020 quarter-final clash against Tennys Sandgren.

When to watch?

The Australian Open 2020 encounter between Roger Federer and Tennys Sandgren will take place on January 28, 2020 and is scheduled to start at around 11.30 AM SGT. The Rod Laver Arena will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the Australian Open 2020 action.