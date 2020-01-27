Stan Wawrinka opens about retirement plans after beating Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open 2020

Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka has revealed that he is currently not thinking about retirement after securing his spot in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open 2020. The 34-year-old defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller with the score of 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) and 6-2 in the fourth-round on Monday in Melbourne.

Following the triumph, the 2014 champion—who is now edging closer towards the mid 30’s—suggested that he is playing his best tennis after completely recovering from a lengthy injury layoff.

“I think last time I played so well was before the surgery,” said Wawrinka as quoted by AFP. “I think for sure, I feel since the off-season my level is really high. Physically I’m moving better than last year. So I’m improving.”

When asked whether there are any plans for the retirement in the near future, Wawrinka responded the question by saying: “I’m playing, traveling around the world, playing in front of people, getting a lot of emotion from it. I love the process, also the way you have to try to improve, the time you need to put in the practice court to get to your level. I don’t know how many years left but I want to do the maximum with it.”

The three-time Grand Slam winner will now face German’s number seven seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.