Rafael Nadal heaps praise on Nick Kyrgios after Australian Open 2020 fourth-round encounter

Rafael Nadal stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020 with a four-set win over local favourite Nick Kyrgios. The Spaniard has now taken another step towards winning his 20th Grand Slam title and equal Roger Federer’s record.
After the 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 win, Nadal heaped praise on Kyrgios, who went toe to toe with the 19-time Grand Slam champion for every point. The 33-year-old labelled Kyrgios as one of the biggest talents the sport has.
“Well, what can I say about Nick? When he is playing today with his positive attitude, he brings a lot of positive things to our sport. So I encourage him to keep working like this because he is one of the highest talents that we have on our tour and I like the Nick Kyrgios during the whole of this tournament,” he said after the win.
“Have been a very tough match. Since in the beginning, I was a little bit under control. But, you know, against Nick, you are never under control because if you have a mistake, like I had in the second set with one serve of mine, then he has the break and it’s so difficult to break him again.
“Happened again in the fourth. He played a good game, but I played a scary game at 5-4! But that’s part of the sport. Accept that, and then I try to recover mentally and try to recover mentally for 6-5 and the end of the tiebreak,” he added.