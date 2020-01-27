Rafael Nadal heaps praise on Nick Kyrgios after Australian Open 2020 fourth-round encounter

“Have been a very tough match. Since in the beginning, I was a little bit under control. But, you know, against Nick, you are never under control because if you have a mistake, like I had in the second set with one serve of mine, then he has the break and it’s so difficult to break him again.

“Happened again in the fourth. He played a good game, but I played a scary game at 5-4! But that’s part of the sport. Accept that, and then I try to recover mentally and try to recover mentally for 6-5 and the end of the tiebreak,” he added.

‘We might not like each other but we have mutual respect’ – Kyrgios on Nadal