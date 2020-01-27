Daniil Medvedev reveals cause of his fourth-round exit from Australian Open 2020

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has revealed the reasons behind his fourth-round exit from the Australian Open 2020. The 23-year-old has suffered defeat against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in a tensed five-set thriller with the score of 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 and 6-2 in Melbourne on Monday.

While talking to the media after the match as cited by Metro, Medvedev has revealed that one of the primary reasons for his defeat against the 2014 Australian Open champion was his lack of experience of playing in the five-set matches during his career.

“I think from one side, it’s normal [to lose],” he said. “Experience is the key in many things. Of course, the more five-set matches you play, the more experience you gain, even if you lose them. However, I don’t like to play five sets. I get tired. Even though I’m there, I want to win it. As I say, at this moment, didn’t win one in my life. We’ll try better next time.’

Talking further about the match, the 2019 US Open runner-up has also heaped praise on the opponent Wawrinka, who according to him was more clinical at important junctures during the match.

‘He was playing really well,’ said Medvedev. ‘I think I did a good job to make it two sets to one. I had some opportunities in the fourth set. Didn’t have breakpoints, but was really close in many games. But Stan played good, served amazing. I think was a tight battle where first and fifth set he was really better than me. Second and third, I was better. Fourth was kind of the deciding set, let’s say, where he was really good on the tiebreak. After a loss I’m not disappointed too much because he played a great match. I wish him only luck for the rest of the tournament.”